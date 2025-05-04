Buddha's sacred jewels unearthed from Piparhawa, India, will go for auction in Hong Kong on Wednesday A collection of ancient jewels unearthed in 1898 from a stupa at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh, believed to have been buried alongside the Buddha's mortal remains, is set to be auctioned at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong. The sale has sparked widespread ethical concerns among historians and Buddhist leaders.

New Delhi:

A rare collection of ancient jewels, believed to have been buried alongside the mortal remains of the Buddha, will be auctioned on Wednesday at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong. The move has sparked controversy, with historians, Buddhist leaders, and scholars questioning the ethics of selling such sacred objects, the BBC reported.

The jewels—including nearly 1,800 pearls, rubies, sapphires, topaz, and gold sheets—were discovered in 1898 at Piprahwa, in present-day Uttar Pradesh, India, near the Buddha’s birthplace. They were found by British estate manager William Claxton Peppé inside a buried brick chamber during the excavation of a stupa (a Buddhist burial mound). Alongside the jewels were bone fragments, stored in a reliquary urn inscribed with a dedication to the Buddha himself.

For over a century, the jewels have remained in private hands in Britain, largely unseen by the public. Now, their impending sale at auction has triggered deep concern over whether sacred relics of such historical and spiritual importance should be treated as marketable commodities. Sotheby’s, which is conducting the sale, has called the jewels “one of the most astonishing archaeological discoveries of the modern era.” But many scholars and Buddhist groups disagree with the decision to sell them.

Questions over ethics and ownership

“These are not just ornaments. For many Buddhists, they are part of the sacred relics of the Buddha,” said Ashley Thompson of Soas University of London, and curator Conan Cheong, in a joint statement to the BBC. “Should human remains be traded? And who gets to decide what counts as remains or not?”

Buddhist organisations have also expressed their discomfort. “The Buddha taught us not to take what belongs to others without permission,” said Amal Abeyawardene from the British MahaBodhi Society. “Historical records show these relics were meant to be venerated forever, not auctioned off.”

Some believe the relics belong to the Buddha’s own Sakya clan and the global Buddhist community. After their discovery in 1898, the bone relics were divided and sent to countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Myanmar, where they are still worshipped.

Art historian Naman Ahuja questioned the seller’s authority: “If they are just custodians, on whose behalf are they selling? Does custodianship give them the right to put these relics on the market?”

Family cites donation hurdles

Chris Peppé, the great-grandson of the man who discovered the relics, said the family did consider donating them, but found that process too complicated. He claimed the auction is the fairest and most transparent way to pass them on, especially to those who revere the Buddha.

Auction house defends process

Sotheby’s said it carried out a full review of the items’ authenticity and legal standing before including them in the sale. But that has done little to quiet criticism. Julian King, the auction house’s Himalayan Art specialist, said due diligence was followed according to industry norms.

As the jewels prepare to change hands, a bigger debate continues—about how nations and cultures should treat spiritual heritage, and whether such treasures truly belong to any one owner at all