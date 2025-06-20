'Do you want answer?' Putin snaps at Khamenei assassination question amid rising Iran-Israel tensions Putin stated that the Iranian people were rallying around their leadership in Tehran, even as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hints at regime change and US President Donald Trump claims to know Khamenei’s exact location.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared visibly frustrated when pressed by international journalists about speculation that the United States or Israel might target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an assassination attempt. “If I may, I hope that this will be the most correct answer to your question. I do not even want to discuss this possibility. I do not want to,” Putin said sharply, cutting off further inquiry on the topic during a press conference on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Russian leader's unusually curt response came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following reports of intensified Israeli strikes in Iran and rising fears that the long-simmering conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv could spiral into a broader regional war.

Putin's irritation came in direct response to a journalist's question referencing recent comments by US President Donald Trump—who claimed to know Khamenei’s exact location—and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who hinted that the ongoing military campaign could lead to regime change in Iran.

Though Putin has positioned himself as a potential mediator in the Iran-Israel standoff, his efforts have largely been dismissed by Western leaders due to Russia’s strong alliance with Tehran. Nonetheless, he doubled down Thursday on the need for a diplomatic resolution.

“This is a delicate issue, and of course, we need to be very careful here, but in my opinion, a solution can be found,” he said, emphasizing the need to balance Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear development with the “unconditional security of the Jewish state.”

Putin also dismissed any immediate military escalation involving Russia, clarifying that Moscow has not yet supplied Iran with weapons despite signing a strategic partnership earlier this year. However, he acknowledged ongoing collaboration on Iran’s civilian nuclear program, including continued work at the Russian-built Bushehr power plant, where over 200 Russian workers remain on-site under a security guarantee agreed upon with Israel.

Iran's nuclear facilities, according to Putin, remain operational despite Israeli airstrikes, which have reportedly killed at least 585 people, including 239 civilians, over the past week, according to a U.S.-based Iranian human rights group.

“We see that today in Iran, with all the complexity of the internal political processes taking place there … that there is a consolidation of society around the country's political leadership,” Putin added, signaling strong domestic support for the Iranian regime in the face of foreign threats.

While the Russian president refrained from commenting on Trump’s remarks or Netanyahu’s threats directly, his emotionally charged refusal to discuss the possibility of Khamenei’s assassination marked a rare moment of visible frustration—perhaps reflecting the growing pressure on Moscow as it navigates an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.

Putin’s firm stance underscores Russia’s attempt to maintain strategic leverage in the region, even as Western allies explore more aggressive tactics to contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence.