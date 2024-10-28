US President Biden to celebrate his last Diwali at White House, featuring NASA astronaut Sunita Williams

Follow us on Image Source : WHITE HOUSE US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden celebrate Diwali festival at the White House (FILE)

Washington: US President Joe Biden will celebrate Diwali at the White House on Monday evening along with a large number of Indian Americans from across the country. “Continuing a tradition from previous years, the President will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks,” the White House said.

After this, the President would deliver remarks before a gathering of Indian Americans, for whom he is hosting a reception. This would be President Biden's last Diwali reception at the White House as he is not running for the presidential election.

“Among the President’s introductions will be a video message from Sunita “Suni” Williams, a celebrated NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain. She recorded a video greeting from the International Space Station, where she took over as Commander in September,” the White House said.

“Sunita is a practising Hindu and has previously sent Diwali greetings from the ISS to people across the globe. She has also brought multiple Indian/Hindu cultural items—including samosas and copies of Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita—with her to space in celebration of her heritage,” it said.

“Nootana, a classical South Asian dance and music ensemble based in Washington, DC, will provide musical entertainment for guests, in addition to the Marine Corps Band,” said the White House.

Earlier last year after the Diwali celebration, Biden shared a video clip of the festivities on microblogging platform X wherein he was seen lighting a diya with US First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. “Today, Jill and I lit the diya to symbolise Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light," he posted.

