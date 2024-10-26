'Go back to India': Racist backlash erupts against London’s Diwali celebration video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diwali celebration in London

As Diwali approaches, the vibrant Indian community in London is gearing up for one of the most significant celebrations of the year. However, a recent video shared by Mayor Sadiq Khan promoting the "biggest Diwali festival at Trafalgar Square" on October 27 has ignited a firestorm of backlash, revealing the undercurrents of racism that continue to affect the Indian community in the UK.

The promotional video, featuring lively clips of past Diwali celebrations—dancing, singing, and colourful decorations—was meant to celebrate the Festival of Lights and invite Londoners of all backgrounds to join in. Mayor Khan's heartfelt message, "From my family to yours, Happy Diwali," aimed to foster inclusivity and community spirit. Unfortunately, the comments section quickly devolved into a torrent of racist remarks.

Despite the Indian community making up 7.5% of London's population, many people took to social media to voice their disdain. Comments like "Go back to India" and "We don't want it in our country" starkly highlighted the challenges faced by Indian residents in a city that prides itself on diversity. One user even questioned the effort put into celebrating Diwali compared to Christmas, suggesting a hierarchy of cultural recognition that many find offensive.

A history of racism against Indian community

The experiences of racism faced by the Indian community in the UK are deeply rooted in history. From the colonial era to the present day, South Asians have often been subjected to stereotypes and prejudice. The narrative of Indians as outsiders persists, despite generations of families calling the UK home.

Incidents of racism have been reported in various forms, from casual discrimination in everyday interactions to more systemic issues like underrepresentation in media and politics. The rise of social media has further amplified these voices, making it easier for individuals to express bigotry while hiding behind screens.

A call for unity

In light of this recent controversy, many within the Indian community are calling for solidarity. Content creators Akshay and Deepali, who initially shared the video, expressed their disappointment over the hateful comments. They emphasised the importance of community and the joy that Diwali brings, not just to Indians but to everyone in London.

As the Diwali festival approaches, it serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the Indian community. While the comments may reflect a harsh reality, they also prompt conversations about acceptance, diversity, and the true spirit of celebration.

In the face of adversity, the message from Mayor Khan remains vital: Diwali is a time for joy, unity, and inclusiveness. As London prepares to light up with festivities, the hope is that this spirit prevails over hate, fostering a city where everyone feels welcome to celebrate their heritage.