Direct flights with Pakistan: Bangladesh High Commissioner announces plan to begin air services

Amid the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan witnessing an upswing in recent times, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan has announced plans to begin direct air services between Bangladesh and Pakistan. According to the Pakistani media, Bangladesh's envoy to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain, said that direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan will facilitate travel and connectivity.

While the timeline of the beginning of air services was not revealed, Hussain noted that the beginning of air services between Pakistan and Bangladesh will "enhance cooperation in various sectors, including tourism, education, and trade."

He also underscored the growing trade and diplomatic relations between both countries, emphasising that these ties would continue to grow stronger.

Bangladeshi envoy highlights Dhaka's 'commitment to freedom of expression'

The Bangladeshi envoy also highlighted Dhaka's 'commitment to freedom of expression', adding how social media has 'empowered' the younger generation to voice their rights, contributing to a robust culture of 'free speech' in the country.

Pointing out the vast investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the healthcare and industrial sectors, he encouraged exploring these avenues.

In what can be termed as his effort to seek export avenues in Pakistan, the Bangladesh High Commissioner also mentioned the demand for Bangladeshi products in Pakistan, with trade ongoing between the two nations via shipping routes linking Chittagong and Karachi, although the volume remains modest.

The High Commissioner also touched on the upcoming elections in Bangladesh and reiterated his country’s focus on economic development as a key priority.

He acknowledged "Pakistan’s Air Force for its capabilities" in the defence sector, according to The Express Tribune report. The bilateral ties between Dhaka and Islamabad have shown notable improvement since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from power in Bangladesh.

ISI delegation visits Dhaka: Report

Moreover, according to a report, Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has sent a four-member delegation to Bangladesh's Dhaka. The report claims that one of ISI's top officials, Maj. Gen. Shahid Amir Afsar, accompanied by other top officials of the agency, is currently in Bangladesh. Earlier, it was reported that Dhaka's military delegation also visited Rawalpindi and met the chiefs of the army, air force, and navy.

