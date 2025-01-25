Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
Pakistan's ISI visits Bangladesh, India says 'keeping an eye, appropriate actions will be taken, if required'

A delegation of Pakistan's ISI is in Bangladesh after Dhaka's military delegation visited Rawalpindi, reports suggest. It has garnered India's attention as MEA on Friday said that New Delhi is keeping an eye, and government will take appropriate action when required.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Jan 25, 2025 16:27 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 16:27 IST
Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has reportedly sent a four-member delegation to Bangladesh's Dhaka, drawing New Delhi's attention. In its weekly media briefing on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is keeping a close watch on the developments taking place in its immediate neighbourhood, adding that "appropriate actions" will be taken if required. 

When asked about the growing engagement between Dhaka and Islamabad, Jaiswal said, "We keep an eye on all activities around the country and in the region, as well as all activities affecting our national security, and the government will take appropriate steps."

Some reports claim that one of ISI's top officials, Maj. Gen. Shahid Amir Afsar, along with other top officials of the agency, are currently in Bangladesh. This comes after Dhaka's military delegation visited Rawalpindi and met the chiefs of the army, air force, and navy.

Notably, when Sheikh Hasina was the prime minister of Bangladesh, ISI's operations witnessed a halt as it was allegedly involved in conversion activities and political interference in the country. After the ouster of Hasina in Bangladesh, the interim government in Bangladesh has moved closer to Pakistan.

Moreover, the MEA on Friday slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism as Jaiswal underscored that the entire world knows which country is the promoter of terrorism, and he further noted that everyone knows that there are nations responsible for cross-border terrorism, and India calls upon Pakistan to take strict action to stop cross-border terrorism. 

The MEA also gave its reactions to the ongoing border row between India and Bangladesh. It said that India and Bangladesh have signed many agreements between India and Bangladesh to fence the border, adding, "We want the agreements made with Bangladesh to fence the border should also be positively implemented with us. The fencing being done on both sides of the border is being done as per the agreements made between the two countries."

