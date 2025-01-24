MEA reacts on Khalistani terrorist Pannun's presence at Trump inauguration, says 'will take up issue with US'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Amid reports that Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun attended the inauguration event of US President Donald Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its weekly media briefing on Friday said that India will take up the issue with the United States. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that whenever any anti-India activity takes place in the US, the matter is raised with the concerned government.

Responding to a question about Pannun's presence at Trump's inauguration, Jaiswal said, "Whenever there is an anti-India activity, we take up the matter with the US government. We will continue to raise matters with the US government that have a bearing on our national security and have an anti-India agenda."

According to a report, Pannun was spotted at the inauguration event, and he reportedly raised anti-India slogans.

Pannu, who was declared a terrorist by India in 2020, has remained under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2019.

Earlier, Pannun had threatened the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, saying that he was on the radar of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America.

MEA reacts on reports of film Emergency's screening disrupted in the UK

The MEA weekly presser also touched upon the issue of the movie Emergency's screening being disrupted in the UK. Jaiswal said that India consistently raises concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, adding, "Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively, and those obstructing it must be held accountable."

Our position on Ukraine-Russia war is consistent: MEA spokesperson

When asked about Russia-Ukraine, the MEA spokesperson said that India's position has remained consistent. He added, "We stand for peace, and we want there to be a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Our Prime Minister has said that this is not the era of war."

