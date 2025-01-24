We will take them back if they are overstaying, says MEA as mass deportation drive begins in US

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE PM Modi with Trump

In its weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that India is against illegal immigration as it is linked to several forms of organised crime. Clarifying the status of Indians 'overstaying not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world,' Jaiswal said that India will take them back if documents are shared to verify their nationality and ascertain that they are indeed Indians.

As Donald Trump returned to the White House for the second time, authorities in the US are activated as they launch a crackdown against illegal migrants. As per the latest updates, hundreds of illegal immigrants have been arrested and deported. Through the White House's official X handle, it is being informed that a total of 538 arrests have already been made.

The MEA presser on Friday also touched upon the ongoing border row between India and Bangladesh, as Jaiswal defended India's right to install fencing saying, "There have been many agreements between India and Bangladesh to fence the border. Fencing the border is necessary so that crime-related incidents can be prevented."

The MEA added, "We want that the agreements made with Bangladesh to fence the border should also be positively implemented with us. The fencing being done on both sides of the border is being done as per the agreements made between the two countries."

Regarding the upcoming visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China, the MEA spokesperson said the Misri's visit is going to take place on the 26th-27th of January. He will meet the Vice Minister in China, where all issues of bilateral interest will be discussed.

(With inputs from ANI)