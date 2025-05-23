Did Trump ban Harvard from enrolling international students due to concerns emerging from China? Explained Notably, Chinese students make up a large part of Harvard University's international student population. The university enrolled 6,703 international students across all of its schools in 2024, according to the school's data, with 1,203 of those coming from China.

In a major turn in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, the Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enrol international students, emphasising that thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country. The Department of Homeland Security has accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party, alleging an “unsafe campus environment”. It added that Harvard hosted and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024.

In a letter issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Harvard University has been instructed to comply with the requests of the federal government within the next 72 hours or remain deprived of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

Notably, Chinese students make up a large part of Harvard University's international student population. The university enrolled 6,703 international students across all of its schools in 2024, according to the school's data, with 1,203 of those coming from China.'

Homeland Security officials said Harvard provided training to the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps as recently as 2024.

As evidence, it provided a link to a Fox News article, which in turn cited a letter from House Republicans.

Asked for a comment on the alleged coordination with the Chinese Communist Party, a Harvard spokesperson said the university will be responding to the House Republicans' letter.

The Trump administration's move, announced on Thursday, was a hot topic on Chinese social media. State broadcaster CCTV questioned whether the US would remain a top destination for foreign students, noting Harvard was already suing the US government in court.

The DHA on Thursday said Harvard has created an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus.

“This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the agency said in a statement.

(With inputs from AP)