Image Source : PTI Dengue outbreak feared as over 1,100 test positive in Karachi

Public and private sector hospitals in Karachi have been receiving a growing number of high-grade fever cases on a daily basis and many of them are being tested positive for dengue.

As per official data, over 1,100 dengue cases have been reported in the metropolis in October alone, reported Dawn news.

"The department received data from hospitals and carried out fumigation in affected areas where cluster of cases were reported," said Abdul Basit of Sindh's Dengue Control Programme.

"Routine fumigation is the responsibility of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and respective district municipal corporations," he said when asked why fumigation was not launched before the Monsoon which might have restricted the scale of the outbreak.

According to the data so far compiled by the department, 115 dengue cases were reported in Karachi on Tuesday while eight in the rest of Sindh's districts.

An estimated 4,403 dengue cases have been reported this year in Sindh out of which 4,151 were reported in Karachi. The mosquito-borne disease has claimed lives of 15 people this year.

In October, 1,186 cases have been reported, of them 1,105 in Karachi.

Asked about the media reports regarding the dengue outbreak in North Nazimabad, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre executive director Seemin Jamali said that the hospital was receiving a growing number of high-grade fever cases these days. Only those patients, however, were being admitted who required emergency care.

"The diagnosis takes some time. What we can say for sure at this time is that the hospital is receiving a high number of high-grade fever cases that might be due to different infections (including malaria, typhoid)," she said.

In her opinion, the major reason behind the high number of dengue cases this year was lack of fumigation drive in the city.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over the rising dengue cases in the country.

"Cases of confirmed dengue virus have been reported in thousands in all the four provinces. The situation is very alarming and we had already warned the authorities to take preventive measures to control dengue.

"The government should immediately start anti-mosquito spray campaigns on an emergency basis throughout Pakistan," said a PMA press release.

