Democratic mayoral candidate from South Carolina fake her own kidnapping to win votes 

A Democratic candidate running for mayor in South Carolina has been arrested for faking and filming her own kidnapping to win votes. The officials have charged Sabrina Belcher with conspiracy as well as filing a false police report after the fake kidnapping.

New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2020 12:42 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/WACHFOX

A Democratic candidate running for mayor in South Carolina has been arrested for faking and filming her own kidnapping to win votes. The officials have charged Sabrina Belcher with conspiracy as well as filing a false police report after the fake kidnapping. She was filmed being robbed, beaten and kidnapped on Tuesday in a video on Facebook live and according to reports, Belcher arranged the whole incident in order to get "sympathy" before the election.

"They staged a kidnapping and beating in order to garner publicity, sympathy and votes in the November election," said police as per The Post Millennial's report. 

After the fake kidnapping, she said she was "assaulted and kidnapped by an unknown man during an attempted robbery," when speaking to police, adding that the man broke the windows on her vehicle as well.

The unknown man Belcher was referring to is allegedly named Christopher James Eaddy. Eaddy received charges of conspiracy as well, says the Sumpter Police Department.

Belcher is still running for mayor in South Carolina against five other candidates. In addition to her interest in local politics, Belcher also performs rap music.

