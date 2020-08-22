Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, admits Pakistan

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, says Pakistan

India's most wanted and mastermind of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, Pakistan has admitted. Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday released a list of 88 leaders, members of terrorist groups on which Islamabad has imposed more restrictions. The list mentions the name of Dawood Ibrahim. The name of the terrorist groups, leaders are in compliance with the new list, issued by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The list also mentions terrorists including Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Mohammad Masood Azhar of JeM and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. As per reports, Dawood Ibrahim is residing in White House, Karachi. The official statement mentioned Dawood's address -- house number 37, street number 30, housing authority, Karachi.

Today's admission by Pakistan that Dawood Ibrahim is indeed residing there could be due to the international pressure that India has been trying to create on Islamabad and Imran Khan's government fear that terror watchdog FATF may blacklist it if Pakistan fails to act against terrorists, terror groups.

India, has been for decades, saying that Pakistan was shielding Dawood Ibrahim, which is a safe haven for terrorists. New Delhi for long has been saying that Pakistan should admit that Dawood was hiding in the country, however, Islamabad never accepted that was known to the world.

Pakistan imposes new restrictions on terrorist groups after international pressure

Funds and other financial assets or economic resources have been seized.

Making donations in the form of funds, economic resources, financial assets, or other related services is prohibited.

The listed terrorist group leaders and members are restricted to travel.

