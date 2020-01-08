Wednesday, January 08, 2020
     
Crashed Ukraine plane had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board: Minister

All 176 passengers and crew on board the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane that crashed shortly after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday were killed. According to reports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, in the meantime, said that the plane was carrying 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2020 14:23 IST
Crashed Ukraine plane had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board, news agency AFP reported quoting a Ukraine minister as saying. Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane with 176 people on board crashed near Tehran airport early on Wednesday. The plane reportedly suffered mechanical issues after which it fell on to the ground. There were no survivors in the deadly plane crash incident. The plane which had taken off from Tehran’s main airport (Imam Khomeini International Airport) was en route Ukraine capital Kyiv. In a phone-recorded video of the plane crash, one of the plane's engines could be seen emanating flames. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground. 

The plane carried passengers and nine crew members from different nations. Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

