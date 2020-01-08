Crashed Ukraine plane had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board: Minister

Image Source : AP Crashed Ukraine plane had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board

Crashed Ukraine plane had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board, news agency AFP reported quoting a Ukraine minister as saying. Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane with 176 people on board crashed near Tehran airport early on Wednesday. The plane reportedly suffered mechanical issues after which it fell on to the ground. There were no survivors in the deadly plane crash incident. The plane which had taken off from Tehran’s main airport (Imam Khomeini International Airport) was en route Ukraine capital Kyiv. In a phone-recorded video of the plane crash, one of the plane's engines could be seen emanating flames. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground.

The plane carried passengers and nine crew members from different nations. Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.