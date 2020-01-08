Wednesday, January 08, 2020
     
Pictures show scenes of devastation after Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed in Tehran, killing 176

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 carried 167 passengers and 9 crew members from different nations on its flight to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The plane crashed near Tehran airport after it suffered a technical glitch and one of its engines caught fire. The crash killed all on board.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2020 13:20 IST
Ukranian Boeing 737 crash kills all 176 onboard
Image Source : AP

Ukranian Boeing 737 crash kills all 176 onboard 

Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane with 176 people on board crashed near Tehran airport early on Wednesday. The plane reportedly suffered mechanical issues after which it fell on to the ground. There were no survivors in the deadly plane crash incident. The plane which had taken off from Tehran’s main airport (Imam Khomeini International Airport) was en route Ukraine capital Kyiv. In a phone-recorded video of the plane crash, one of the plane's engines could be seen emanating flames. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground. 

The plane carried passengers and nine crew members from different nations. Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Below pictures show scenes of devastation from the plane crash site.

India Tv - Ukraine plane crash

Image Source : AP

Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran

India Tv - Tehran plane crash

Image Source : AP

Probe team at the site of crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737. 

India Tv - Ukraine plane crash

Image Source : AP

Introspection at the site where Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed after suffering mechanical issues

India Tv - Ukraine plane crash

Image Source : AP

A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard

India Tv - Ukraine plane crash

Image Source : AP

Smoke seen emanating from the crashed site of Ukrainian Boeing 737. All 176 onboard were killed in the plane crash

India Tv - Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA

Onlookers stand near the debris of the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737. Parts of plane seen scattered around the site

India Tv - Ukraine plane crash

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA

A scene of destruction after Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crashed on to the ground near Tehran airport

India Tv - Tehran plane crash

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA

Charred debris of Ukrainian plane that crashed after take off from Tehran airport. The plane reportedly suffered a technical glitch

India Tv - Ukraine plane crash

Image Source : AP

All 176 onboard Ukrainian plane killed in plane crash near Tehran

India Tv - Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA

Bodies of those killed in Ukrainian plane crash being carried. The plane crash site shows massive destruction after the incident

India Tv - Ukraine plane crash

Image Source : AP

Parts of plane and belongings of those killed in Ukrainian plane crash scattered at the site of incident. All 176 onboard have been killed 

India Tv - Ukraine plane crash

Image Source : AP

Huge chunk of Ukrainian Boeing 737 debris after it crashed and hit the ground. There were no survivors in the plane crash

India Tv - Tehran plane crash

Image Source : AP

Map shows Ukraine-bound airplane crash near Tehran, Iran

