Pictures show scenes of devastation after Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed in Tehran, killing 176

Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane with 176 people on board crashed near Tehran airport early on Wednesday. The plane reportedly suffered mechanical issues after which it fell on to the ground. There were no survivors in the deadly plane crash incident. The plane which had taken off from Tehran’s main airport (Imam Khomeini International Airport) was en route Ukraine capital Kyiv. In a phone-recorded video of the plane crash, one of the plane's engines could be seen emanating flames. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground.

The plane carried passengers and nine crew members from different nations. Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Below pictures show scenes of devastation from the plane crash site.

Image Source : AP Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran

Image Source : AP Probe team at the site of crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737.

Image Source : AP Introspection at the site where Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed after suffering mechanical issues

Image Source : AP A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard

Image Source : AP Smoke seen emanating from the crashed site of Ukrainian Boeing 737. All 176 onboard were killed in the plane crash

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Onlookers stand near the debris of the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737. Parts of plane seen scattered around the site

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA A scene of destruction after Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crashed on to the ground near Tehran airport

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Charred debris of Ukrainian plane that crashed after take off from Tehran airport. The plane reportedly suffered a technical glitch

Image Source : AP All 176 onboard Ukrainian plane killed in plane crash near Tehran

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Bodies of those killed in Ukrainian plane crash being carried. The plane crash site shows massive destruction after the incident

Image Source : AP Parts of plane and belongings of those killed in Ukrainian plane crash scattered at the site of incident. All 176 onboard have been killed

Image Source : AP Huge chunk of Ukrainian Boeing 737 debris after it crashed and hit the ground. There were no survivors in the plane crash

Image Source : AP Map shows Ukraine-bound airplane crash near Tehran, Iran

