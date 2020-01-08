Pictures show scenes of devastation after Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed in Tehran, killing 176
Pictures show scenes of devastation after Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed in Tehran, killing 176
The Ukrainian Boeing 737 carried 167 passengers and 9 crew members from different nations on its flight to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The plane crashed near Tehran airport after it suffered a technical glitch and one of its engines caught fire. The crash killed all on board.
Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane with 176 people on board crashed near Tehran airport early on Wednesday. The plane reportedly suffered mechanical issues after which it fell on to the ground. There were no survivors in the deadly plane crash incident. The plane which had taken off from Tehran’s main airport (Imam Khomeini International Airport) was en route Ukraine capital Kyiv. In a phone-recorded video of the plane crash, one of the plane's engines could be seen emanating flames. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground.
The plane carried passengers and nine crew members from different nations. Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Below pictures show scenes of devastation from the plane crash site.