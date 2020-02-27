Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIVE) Coronavirus: 39 people recover from deadly virus in Iran

Since the recent outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, a total of 39 people have recovered from the novel in Iran. Earlier, World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusu announced that a team from the organisation would travel to Iran this comming weekend to provide support in managing the outbreak.

Iranian health authorities have so far reported 139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in the country, with 19 fatalities.

As qouted by news agency ANI, 30 out of 39 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the Qom province, while other regions have reported full recoveries from the disease, including the province of Gilan, Alborz, Golestan, Markazi, Hormozgan and Kermanshah.

Despite Iran's positive recovery trend, many countries, including Iraq and Russia, have suspended issuing visas for those traveling from the republic--except for thoses issued for business and humanitarian purpose--imposed a travel ban or closed borders with the country as a precaution.

According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, leading to the deaths of over 2750 people. More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease, with over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

