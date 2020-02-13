Suspected coronavirus patient flees Nepal hospital after doctors advise him to be quarantined

Image Source : PTI Patient suspected to be infected with coronavirus flees from hospital in Nepal

A suspected patient of coronavirus has fled from a hospital in Nepal on Wednesday. The incident was reported on Wednesday after the doctors advised the patient - a Saudi national, to be quarantined, officials said. According to a spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, the patient had returned from China and had gone loose nearly a week after doctors at Teku Hospital advised him to be admitted for observation.

"He didn't want to be admitted, the Saudi national who only speaks Farsi was here from China. He came to the hospital after suffering from cold and was advised to be admitted at the hospital. He denied to be admitted, there was a problem in communication because he only spoke Farsi. He is not able to be contacted and is not admitted at the hospital. He was having fever and cold," Mahendra Shrestha, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health told reporters.

"It has been about a week, 5-6 days," Shrestha added.

No details have been released about missing Saudi national except that he flew into the Himalayan Nation via China a week before.

On January 19, Nepal had confirmed the first Coronavirus infection case amongst the South Asian Nations. A student reported to be back from Wuhan was tested positive with the virus and now has recovered, the official claimed.

