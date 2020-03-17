Image Source : REUTERS Coronavirus impact: Divorce rate spikes in China after couples spend more time together at home

Amid Coronavirus outbreak across the world, divorce rates in China have risen because 'couples are spending too much time together' during coronavirus self-isolation at home, according to registry offices.

According to Dailymail report, since February 24, over 300 couples have scheduled appointments to get a divorce, Lu Shijun, manager of a marriage registry told the portal.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, cities around China have ordered their citizens to self-isolate for over a month.

Officials believe the significant rise in the number of divorce requests could be caused by the fact that the couples have spent too much time in close quarters under quarantine at home following coronavirus outbreak.

'Young people are spending a lot of time at home. They tend to get into heated arguments because of something petty and rush into getting a divorce,' Mr Lu explained.

'The divorce rate (in the district) has soared compared to before (the coronavirus outbreak),' Lu told the local press.

One district office received 14 requests in one day, hitting the upper limit set by the local council, a registration officer told Global Times.

Reports also add, officials in Fuzhou, Fujian Province of southern China, have adjusted the number of divorce appointments to 10 couples a day after receiving an overwhelming amount of requests.

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 7,000 mark on Monday.

According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 7,071, out of 179,814 total cases.

