COVID-19 cases approach 1.1 million, death toll nears 60,000; over 1,000 casualties in USA, France

Coronavirus cases worldwide are standing on the verge of crossing the 1.1 million mark while the death toll approaches 60,000. On Friday, USA and France were the countries with the highest number of casualties with 1,321 and 1,120 respectively. Total deaths in the United States have crossed the 7,000 mark while in France there have been 6,507 deaths thus far.

Italy remains the country with the maximum number of deaths due to COVID-19 with 14,681 casualties. Spain is second from top with little less than 12,000 coronavirus related deaths.

The USA, with 277,000 cases leads the case tally worldwide.

Top 10 worst impacted countries by COVID-19

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has already warned of a recession worse than the global financial crisis back in 2008. "We're now in recession, it is way worse than the global financial crisis," Georgieva said on Friday at a joint press conference with the World Health Organization (WHO), noting the "dual crisis" -- health and economic crisis -- caused by COVID-19 outbreak is unprecedented in the history of IMF, Xinhua reported.