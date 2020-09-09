Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2020 8:36 IST
Live updates :Breaking News, September 9

  • Sep 09, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    DMRC resumes services on Blue and Pink lines

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumes services on Blue and Pink lines. Metro trains will run from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening on both the lines, says DMRC. 

  • Sep 09, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to get rid of spinal bone problems

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to get rid of spinal bone problems | WATCH NOW

  • Sep 09, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 27 million, death toll crosses 8.83 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 27.7 million, including more than 901,000 fatalities. More than 19,820,990 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 6,514,231
    • India 4,367,436
    • Brazil 4,165,124
    • Russia 1,035,789
    • Peru 691,575

