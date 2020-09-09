Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
Bombay HC stays further demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

The Bombay High Court has stayed any further demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra. The order comes after Ranaut approached the court challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.

New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2020 14:08 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut. Kangana drew ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after her recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The high court has also asked the civic body to submit a response on Kangana's plea by tomorrow. The court will hear the matter again at 3 pm tomorrow. Till then, the BMC cannot carry out any further demolition at her office.

Meanwhile, Kangana rejected all the allegations and said there was no illegal construction at her office.

