BREAKING: Bombay HC stays further demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

The Bombay High Court has stayed any further demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra. The order comes after Ranaut approached the court challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut. Kangana drew ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after her recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The high court has also asked the civic body to submit a response on Kangana's plea by tomorrow. The court will hear the matter again at 3 pm tomorrow. Till then, the BMC cannot carry out any further demolition at her office.

Meanwhile, Kangana rejected all the allegations and said there was no illegal construction at her office.

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

