Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2020 9:15 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 30.9 million, including more than 961,000 fatalities. More than 22,582,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

Live updates :Breaking News, September 20

  • Sep 20, 2020 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Monsoon Session: Bills to be introduced today in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha (September 20)

    Parliament Monsoon Session: Bills to be introduced today in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha (September 20) 

    LOK SABHA: Bills to be introduced

    -The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.

    Bills for consideration and passing (Lok Sabha)

    • The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020
    • The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020
    • The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
    • The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

    RAJYA SABHA:  Bills for consideration and passing

    • The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion
    • and Facilitation) Bill, 2020
    • The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
    • The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
    • The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
    • The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill

    What are the 3 new farm Bills: Benefits for farmers, all you need to know

     

  • Sep 20, 2020 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

     Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member. 

  • Sep 20, 2020 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    BJP MP gives Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in Chattishgarh

    Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in the state of Chhattisgarh

  • Sep 20, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for heart problems, obesity and high blood pressure

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas for heart problems, obesity and high blood pressure | WATCH NOW

  • Sep 20, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in several parts of Rajasthan amid rising COVID cases

    In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur districts. Ban on social or religious functions to continue till October 31: Rajasthan Govt

  • Sep 20, 2020 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 30.9 million, death toll crosses 9.61 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 30.9 million, including more than 961,000 fatalities. More than 22,582,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 6,828,301
    • India 5,115,893
    • Brazil 4,421,686
    • Russia 1,079,519
    • Peru 744,400

