Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2020 8:38 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 25.8 million, including more than 861,000 fatalities. More than 18,193,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

  • Sep 02, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 25 million, death toll crosses 8.61 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Vani Mehrotra and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Priya Jaiswal, and Nidhi Taneja. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @vani_mehrotra, @himaanshus, @priyajais and @nidhiindiatv for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 23.8 million, including more than 816,000 fatalities. More than 16,356,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA - 6,257,571 
    Brazil - 3,952,790
    India - 3,766,108
    Russia - 1,000,048
    South Africa - 628,259

