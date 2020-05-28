Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.7 million, including more than 357,000 fatalities. More than 2,497,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2020 9:18 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.7 million, including more than 357,000 fatalities. More than 2,497,000 patients are reported to have recovered. (Number changes daily)Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 28

  • May 28, 2020 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India near 1.6 lakh mark; deaths at 4,531

    India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.6 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,58,333 including 4,531 deaths and 67,692 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. READ MORE

  • May 28, 2020 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    The US leads the world in confirmed coronavirus deaths

    According to John Hopkins University, 100,000 people have died from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

  • May 28, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: 12 yoga asanas that will change your life | Watch

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, build strong body LIVE everyday at 7:58 am and 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas that will change your life | 

  • May 28, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 2,497,000 coronavirus infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 5.7 million, including more than 357,000 fatalities. More than 2,497,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 1,02,101
    Italy- 33,072
    Spain- 27,118
    France- 28,596
    United Kingdom- 37,462
    Belgium - 9,364

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 158,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 4,534

