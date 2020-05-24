Sunday, May 24, 2020
     
  4. Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.4 million, including more than 343,000 fatalities. More than 2,247,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2020 8:44 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.4 million, including more than 343,000 fatalities. More than 2,247,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 24

  • May 24, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain healthy body

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain healthy body LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm only on India TV. Watch today's show on | 

  • May 24, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    COVID-19: The New York Times prints names of lives lost to COVID-19 on front page

    The newspaper printed 1,000 names on its Sunday May 24 front page, noting the list represents just 1% of the total loss of lives in the U.S. The front page also says, "They were not simply names on a list. They were us."

  • May 24, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 2,247,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 5.4 million, including more than 343,000 fatalities. More than 2,247,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 98,683
    Italy- 32,735
    Spain- 28,678
    France- 28,332
    United Kingdom- 36,675
    Belgium - 9,237

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 131,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 3,868

