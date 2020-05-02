Saturday, May 02, 2020
     
  4. Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2020 8:42 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.4 million, including more than 239,000 fatalities. More than 1,089,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Indiatvnews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

  • May 02, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Ireland

    Ireland extends lockdown by two weeks to May 18 and schools will not reopen until September.

  • May 02, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from New York

    For the first time since March 29, New York reports less than 300 new deaths from coronavirus.

  • May 02, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev: Watch yoga lessons every day to boost immunity, fight coronavirus

    Swami Ramdev: Watch yoga lessons every day at 7:58 am and 5 pm to maintain good health, boost immunity and fight coronavirus.

  • May 02, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • US leads the world with 150,000 reported recoveries
    • UK says over 100,000 tests were conducted on Thursday
    • France records lowest daily death toll in five weeks
    • Bolsonaro says he wants professional football leagues to return soon
    • India extends lockdown another two weeks
    • Hong Kong police stop protesters from assembling in a shopping mall
    • South Africa begins lifting restrictions 
  • May 02, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US FDA approves emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday allowed the emergency use of Gilead's remdesivir that appears to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster, a milestone in the global search for effective therapies against the coronavirus.READ MORE

  • May 02, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 1,00,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter ​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais @smamtany and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 3.4 million, including more than 239,000 fatalities. More than 1,081,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 65,753
    Italy- 28,236
    Spain- 24,824
    France- 24,594
    United Kingdom- 27,510
    Belgium - 7,703

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases near 37,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 1,223

