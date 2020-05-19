Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​ @sushmitapanda, @rashihardaha, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and @SidMamtany for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

Here's a quick overview:

The total number of global cases has surpassed 4.8 million, including more than 320,000 fatalities. More than 1,907,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

Deaths by country:

United States- 91,981

Italy- 32,007

Spain- 27,709

France- 28,239

United Kingdom- 34,796

Belgium - 9,080

Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 100,000-mark

Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Thursday evening, the death toll stood at 3,156