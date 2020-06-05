Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

China is reporting five new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of them brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country. No new deaths were reported Friday, continuing a trend stretching back weeks. Chinese officials say just 66 people remain in treatment and 299 more are under isolation and being monitoring as suspected cases.

China has reported 4,634 deaths among 83,027 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

China has drawn criticism of its initial handling of the outbreak and allegations it withheld crucial information, but it has repeatedly defended its record. On Thursday, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing is committed to the “development of global public health.”