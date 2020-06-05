Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, June 05, 2020
     
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.6 million, including more than 393,000 fatalities. More than 3,244,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2020 9:28 IST
Live updates :Coronavirus news, June 5

  • Jun 05, 2020 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Coronavirus cases in India cross 2.26 lakh mark; deaths at 6,348

    Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 2.26 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases 1,09,462 recovered and 6,348 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. READ MORE

     

  • Jun 05, 2020 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    China reports 5 new coronavirus cases

    China is reporting five new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of them brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country. No new deaths were reported Friday, continuing a trend stretching back weeks. Chinese officials say just 66 people remain in treatment and 299 more are under isolation and being monitoring as suspected cases.

    China has reported 4,634 deaths among 83,027 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

    China has drawn criticism of its initial handling of the outbreak and allegations it withheld crucial information, but it has repeatedly defended its record. On Thursday, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing is committed to the “development of global public health.”

  • Jun 05, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Mubadala to buy 1.85 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9093.6 crore. 5 takeaways

    Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093. 6 crore, RIL said on Friday.

    RIL's Jio Platforms-Mubadala deal. 5 takeaways

    1. The investment from Mubadala comes in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.
    2. Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.
    3. Mubadala owns electronic chip manufacturing company Global Foundries and has stake in several technology companies like AMD.
    4. The telecom services arm Reliance Jio comes under Jio Platforms
    5. It has an investment portfolio across several fields, including petroleum, renewable energy, aerospace, satellite communications, agriculture, healthcare, metals and mining.

     

  • Jun 05, 2020 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • Another 1.88 million Americans file for unemployment benefits amid pandemic
    • Spain to open land borders with France and Portugal starting June 22
    • Pakistan reports yet another record single-day increase in cases
    • Brazil registers record fatalities for second consecutive day
    • France cancels July's Bastille Day celebrations
    • New trial finds hydroxychloroquine ineffective for patients
    • Singapore and China agree to ease restrictions for some visitors
  • Jun 05, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas to deal stress and hypertension

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on how to deal with stress and hypertension | 

  • Jun 05, 2020 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    20 DMRC staff have tested positive for COVID-19 till date: Sources

    Twenty Delhi Metro staff, staying in Delhi-NCR, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, sources said on Thursday. Many Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have been coming to office or to station premises to ensure smooth resumption of services, whenever the orders come from the government. Twenty Delhi Metro staff, living in Delhi and its neighbouring cities, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, the sources said.

    The DMRC on Thursday also put out a tweet, saying, "Along with the rest of the country, DMRC is also fighting the battle against COVID-19.
    Delhi Metro's employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for eventual resumption of services. #DMRCFightsCOVID".

    The tweet carried a poster showing the Metro girl, DMRC's mascot, wearing a mask and a pair of gloves.

     

  • Jun 05, 2020 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    COVID-19: Study that halted hydroxychloroquine trials retracted

    The Lancet Medical Journal said that after the study was published “several concerns were made with respect to the veracity of the data” involved. The study claimed patients taking hydroxychloroquine faced higher mortality rates, causing trials of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 to be halted. A third-party peer review of the paper was unable to gain access to all the data required and its author requested it be retracted. WHO has since resumed trials of the drug.

  • Jun 05, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    More than 3,244,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​@rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and @sushmitapanda for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 6.6 million, including more than 393,000 fatalities. More than 3,244,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,10,173
    • Brazil- 34,039
    • Italy- 33,689
    • Spain- 27,133
    • France- 29,065
    • United Kingdom- 39,904
    • Belgium - 9,548

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 216,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Thursday evening, the death toll stood at 6,075

Top News

Latest News

