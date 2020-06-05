Coronavirus cases in India cross 2.26 lakh mark; deaths at 6,348. Check state-wise list

Friday, June 05, 2020
     
India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.26 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases 1,09,462 recovered and 6,348 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2020 9:36 IST
Coronavirus, lockdown, unlock
Image Source : AP

People stand in a queue to book bus tickets to travel to places outside the state in Kolkata.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.26 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases 1,09,462 recovered and 6,348 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the past 24 hours, India has reported 9,851 new COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-hit states in terms of having the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the Delhi government has issued an SOP on handling the COVID-19 positive patients, directing all the hospitals to shift the patient from the vehicle to the triage area in 15 minutes without asking for details.

In an order issued on Thursday, Padmini Singla, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, divided the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) into reception of COVID patients at the Hospital; Admission of a patient; Treatment and test; and discharge.

"(The) Covid patient shall be brought by hospital staff from the ambulance or whichever vehicle used by the patient reaching hospital, to the triage area, without asking for details. This process must be complete in 15 minutes," it said.

The order said in view of Covid-19 pandemic and to streamline the SOP for handling of Covid-19 positive or suspect patients in Covid hospital, a simplified SOP to be followed by all Covid hospitals.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33
Andhra Pradesh 1613 2539 71 4223
Arunachal Pradesh 41 1 0 42
Assam 1542 442 4 1988
Bihar 2254 2210 29 4493
Chandigarh 82 214 5 301
Chhattisgarh 541 213 2 756
Dadar Nagar Haveli 11 1 0 12
Delhi 14456 9898 650 25004
Goa 109 57 0 166
Gujarat 4762 12667 1155 18584
Haryana 1123 2134 24 3281
Himachal Pradesh 199 179 5 383
Jammu and Kashmir 2059 1048 35 3142
Jharkhand 433 354 6 793
Karnataka 2653 1610 57 4320
Kerala 884 690 14 1588
Ladakh 41 48 1 90
Madhya Pradesh 2748 5637 377 8762
Maharashtra 41402 33681 2710 77793
Manipur 86 38 0 124
Meghalaya 19 13 1 33
Mizoram 16 1 0 17
Nagaland 80 0 0 80
Odisha 1055 1416 7 2478
Puducherry 57 25 0 82
Punjab 325 2043 47 2415
Rajasthan 2545 7104 213 9862
Sikkim 2 0 0 2
Tamil Nadu 12134 14902 220 27256
Telengana 1455 1587 105 3147
Tripura 471 173 0 644
Uttarakhand 846 297 10 1153
Uttar Pradesh 3553 5439 245 9237
West Bengal 3753 2768 355 6876
Cases being reassigned to states 7610     7610
Total# 110960 109462 6348 226770

