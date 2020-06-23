Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 9.1 million, including more than 474,000 fatalities. More than 4,921,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2020 8:50 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 9.1 million, including more than 474,000 fatalities. More than 4,921,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Live updates :Coronavirus News, June 23

  • Jun 23, 2020 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from New Zealand

    New Zealand reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active infections in the country to 10

  • Jun 23, 2020 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mankhurd scrap compound

    Fire at Kurla Scrap in Mandala on Mankhurd Ghatkopar Link Road is confined to scrap material & waste oil drums kept in five scrap godown sheds of about 15,000 sq ft area. Fire-fighting operation underway

  • Jun 23, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critical COVID-19 patients: WHO

    After Dexamethasone shows life-saving potential for critically ill coronavirus patients in the clinical trials, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday emphasised on the rapid increase in its production. 

  • Jun 23, 2020 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch yoga asanas to keep mind and body active

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health, fight diseases, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas to keep mind and body active | 

  • Jun 23, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi today

    Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 79.76/litre (increase by Rs 0.20) and Rs 79.40/litre (increase by Rs 0.55), respectively in Delhi today.

  • Jun 23, 2020 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    COVID-19 Morning Brief: Over 9 million infected across the world

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world. Here's a quick overview: 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  9.1 million, including more than 474,000 fatalities. More than 4,921,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,16,825
    • Brazil- 41,901
    • Italy- 34,223
    • Spain- 27,136
    • France- 29,374
    • United Kingdom- 41,481
    • Belgium - 9,646

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 440,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Monday evening, the death toll stood at 14,015

X