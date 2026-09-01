How did Nepal's green house survive deadly flash flood? Owner shares the tale

Kathmandu:

The Nepal's green house, which dramatically survived the monster flash flood on August 26 has caught widespread attention. The netizens are curious to know how a lone structure can stand tall amid the deadly flood that took lives of 987 people, as per latest information.

Laxmi Pandey, the owner the house told ANI, "we feel lucky to have survived. It is like a second birth for us. We had climbed to the upper floor as flood water had entered my house. Even during the Nepal earthquake, we felt very strong tremors, and the nearby houses collapsed. We were rescued and saved by our neighbours."

4000 people still missing

Around 4,000 people are still missing as the rescue operations entered the sixth day, said the country's disaster authority. Chinese state media earlier reported 16 deaths and 546 people missing in Tibet, taking the overall disaster toll across the region to at least 1,003 dead and 4,471 missing. Nepal's list of missing people includes 592 foreigners. The number of workers missing from hydropower projects, which were among the worst-hit by the torrent, fell to 639 on Monday from an earlier estimate of 933.

Nepal's disaster agency said 3,333 Nepali citizens remained unaccounted for. Nuwakot district reported 1,158 missing people, while another 865 were unaccounted for in neighbouring Rasuwa district. Those missing also include 45 Nepali Army personnel, 38 police officers and 18 customs and immigration officials.

In neighbouring India, authorities in Uttar Pradesh said they had recovered 17 bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be victims of the floods. Efforts were underway to identify the bodies, which have not been included in the official death toll.

Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the deadly Himalayan floods were "not an ordinary" disaster and linked the tragedy to the growing risks posed by climate change, calling for greater international action. "The flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa was not an ordinary flood," Shah said in a social media post late Monday. "It was one of the region's major disasters, triggered by an avalanche of snow and ice in the Himalayan region," he said.

Also Read:

Nepal flash flood deaths near 1,000, over 4,000 still missing; PM Balen Shah demands climate action