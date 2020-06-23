India reports 14,933‬ new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally crosses 4.40 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Man takes holy communion as he attends a drive-in mass in an open area of Bethel AG Church as part of maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Bengaluru.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 4.40 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 4,40,215 including 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 recovered and 14,011 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

While at the time when the world is fighting coronavirus and researchers working hard to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar has developed medicine for curing coronavirus named CORONIL whose launch will take place today at the institute in Haridwar.

Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna in a tweet said, "Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for corona contagion, SWASARI_VATI, CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow (June 23) at 12 noon from Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar."

Meanwhile, the national capital has seen 58 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 2,233, while 2,909 fresh cases were reported, an official statement said on Monday. Delhi, which has been struggling with a rising Covid tally, has seen a total of 62,655 corona positive cases so far. However, 36,602 have been cured or discharged till Monday. In the last 24 hours alone, 3,589 patients have either recovered or discharged or have migrated.

The government said on Monday that there are 5,909 dedicated COVID care centres and 344 dedicated health care centres apart from the hospitals which are treating patients. However, according to a circular dated June 20, 108 hospitals are providing less than 60 per cent of the total bed capacity for treatment, while seven are providing from 80 to 110 per cent of the capacity. As much as 12,922 are under home isolation.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 37 0 48 Andhra Pradesh 4766 4495 111 9372 Arunachal Pradesh 118 21 0 139 Assam 2056 3521 9 5586 Bihar 1989 5781 55 7825 Chandigarh 83 322 6 411 Chhattisgarh 778 1513 12 2303 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 64 27 0 91 Delhi 23820 36602 2233 62655 Goa 711 152 1 864 Gujarat 6232 19909 1684 27825 Haryana 4940 5916 169 11025 Himachal Pradesh 282 437 8 727 Jammu and Kashmir 2472 3531 85 6088 Jharkhand 657 1469 11 2137 Karnataka 3527 5730 142 9399 Kerala 1540 1749 21 3310 Ladakh 710 136 1 847 Madhya Pradesh 2342 9215 521 12078 Maharashtra 61807 67706 6283 135796 Manipur 648 250 0 898 Meghalaya 6 37 1 44 Mizoram 132 9 0 141 Nagaland 139 141 0 280 Odisha 1425 3863 15 5303 Puducherry 226 149 8 383 Punjab 1309 2825 101 4235 Rajasthan 2966 11910 356 15232 Sikkim 49 29 0 78 Tamil Nadu 27181 34112 794 62087 Telangana 4452 4005 217 8674 Tripura 454 782 1 1237 Uttarakhand 853 1521 28 2402 Uttar Pradesh 6152 11601 569 18322 West Bengal 5102 8687 569 14358 Cases being reassigned to states 8015 8015 Total# 178014 248190 14011 440215

ALSO READ | India's COVID-19 cases per lakh lowest in the world: Govt

ALSO READ | 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days amid COVID-19 situation: Collector

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage