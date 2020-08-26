Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure constipation, improve digestive system

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2020 7:58 IST
Breaking News August 26

Breaking News August 26

  • Aug 26, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Weekly market in Delhi's Narela closed as locals violate social distancing norms

    Weekly market in Delhi's Narela closed as locals violate social distancing norms. Read Full Story 

  • Aug 26, 2020 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 24 million, death toll crosses 8.22 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Vani Mehrotra and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Priya Jaiswal, and Nidhi Taneja. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @vani_mehrotra, @himaanshus, @priyajais and @nidhiindiatv for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 23.8 million, including more than 816,000 fatalities. More than 16,356,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA - 5,954,824 
    Brazil - 3,674,176 
    India - 3,231,754 
    Russia - 966,189 
    South Africa - 613,017

