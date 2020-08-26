Death toll in Raigad building collapse reaches 15; rescue operations continue

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Rescue personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, at Mahad in Raigad district, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

As many as 15 people were killed after a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad on Monday evening. According to the details, at least 9 people were injured in the incident, while the rescue operations on the site of building collapse are still on. A four-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman were rescued on Tuesday from the rubble of the five-storey building in Raigad district.

At least three more persons were missing, officials said. The dead include the rescued boy's 30-year-old mother and two sisters, aged seven and two years, police said.

A man died of cardiac arrest on Monday night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building, police said.

The rescued persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

#UPDATE Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 15 (7 males and 8 females) in the building collapse incident in Raigad. One person is still missing. Rescue operation is still underway. pic.twitter.com/Z3YfA6wFJm — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including builders and architects.

The offence was registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304 (culpable homicide), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, a police official said.

