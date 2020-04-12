Global coronavirus case tally approaches 1.8 million; death toll mounts to 108,826

Image Source : AP A boy wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus plays in front of a mural by artist Yulier P. titled "Marcha Hacia la Oscuridad," or Move Toward Darkness, in the patio of a home in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 10, 2020. Yulier P. said his latest murals show humanity's powerlessness against the COVID-19 disease.

Coronavirus cases worldwide have reached 1,780,312 as over 80,000 fresh cases were reported on Saturday while the death toll has reached 108,826. USA, with 20,577 deaths, has overtaken Italy as the country with most COVID-19 deaths while it also becomes the first country to cross the 20,000 barrier. On Saturday, US saw 30,000 new cases along with 1,830 new deaths.

Across the Atlantic, major European countries like Spain, Italy and France are reporting comparatively lesser number of deaths. Italy has the most deaths in Europe (19,468), followed by Spain (16,606) and France (13,832). The United Kingdom is also on the verge of crossing 10,000 COVID-19 deaths as the Island nation reported 917 fatalities on Saturday to take its tally to 9,875.

China, which has removed major lockdowns in the country, reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Saturday including 3 deaths.

Many countries across the globe have extended their lockdowns and coronavirus numbers continue to go up.

PM Modi, who has heaped global praise for his handling of coronavirus situation, also decided to extend the nationwide lockdown in India for a period of 2 weeks after April 14 deadline. The prime minister discussed the situation with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Saturday after which an anonymous decision was taken to extend the lockdown.

