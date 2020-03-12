Coronavirus: Trump suspends all travel from Europe for 30 days amid COVID-19 scare

US President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from European countries for 30 days due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, he specified that the restriction would "not apply to the United Kingdom."

"Europe saw more cases because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the COVID-19 epidemic began," Trump said in his address to the nation.

This move comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) called the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic", issuing a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction".

"America is the Greatest Country in the world. We have the best scientists, doctors, nurses and health care professionals. They are amazing people who do phenomenal things every day....," he wrote in another post.

"Together, we will PREVAIL!", he wrote in one of the tweets.

Meanwhile, Trump has also said he would be providing emergency economic relief in light of the outbreak, as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 1,000 in the United States.

“To ensure that working Americans who are impacted by the virus can say home without fear of financial hardship, I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented, to provide financial relief. This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus. I will be asking Congress to take legislative action to extend this relief,” Trump was quoted as saying.

