Image Source : AP (FILE) World Health Organisation officially declares Coronavirus as a pandemic disease (Representative image)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to be a pandemic disease. Novel coronavirus has killed nearly 4,300 across the world so far. In a press conference, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom told media that the agency has assessed Coronavirus to be a pandemic disease.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic," said Dr Tedros Adhanom.

A disease or an outbreak is declared a pandemic when it occurs over a massive geographical area - for instance several continents. Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has so far infected more than 119,711 people globally.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death. Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO's assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus," Adhanom added.

Tedros Adhanom said the world has never seen a pandemic triggered by a coronavirus and a pandemic that can be controlled.

"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," he further added.

Since COVID-19 first emerged in China in late December 2019, where all people arriving in Beijing from abroad are being placed in quarantine for two weeks, has 80,778 cases, with 3,158 deaths and 61,475 people cured.

The worst affected countries with the number of coronavirus cases and deaths after China are -

Italy (10,149 cases, 631 deaths)

Iran (9,000 cases, 354 deaths)

South Korea (7,755 cases, 60 deaths)

France (1,784 cases, 33 deaths)

Number of infections in Spain has crossed 2000 mark with 47 deaths.

India is also engaging with the deadly virus outbreak with 67 people tested positive for the virus. The government, on Wednesday, suspended all visas to India. In order this evening, the Union health ministry said all existing visas -- diplomatic, official, UN/International organizations, employment, project visas will be suspended till April 15.

Also Read | Coronavirus: India suspends all travel visas till April 15, OCI cardholders affected too

Watch | Coronavirus: Dramatic jump in positive cases in Italy, death toll reaches 631