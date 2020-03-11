Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus: India suspends all travel visas till April 15 (Representative image)

Coronavirus: India on Wednesday decided to suspend all travel visas in light of the coronavirus outbreak. In a press release, Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that all visas except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas stand suspended. The suspension will come into effect at 12 pm (GMT) on March 13.

The government has also imposed a mandatory quarantine for incoming travellers. According to the PIB release, all travellers (including Indians) who have arrived from Italy, Iran, China, South Korea, Spain, Germany after February 15 will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of minimum 14 days. The press release also advises Indians to avoid non-essential travel abroad. PIB states that Indians returning from global travel will be subjected to 14-day mandatory quarantine.

(Reported by Anand Pandey, more to follow)

