Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 4,000 globally as China reports 17 more deaths

Amid rising coronavirus scare and infected cases, over 4,000 have lost their lives worldwide due to COVID-19 so far. More than 113,000 people have been infected with the virus globally. Meanwhile, China on Tuesday reported 17 more coronavirus deaths. According to the Chinese officials, president Xi Jinping paid a visit to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Most of the cases are in China, but its proportion is shrinking as the caseload grows elsewhere. A total of 59,905 people have been recovered from the disease in China and globally, the number is more than 60,000. However, some people were also found infected by the virus for the second time.

How various countries are battling coronavirus?

Apart from China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy are the major countries facing a severe outbreak. Italy’s intensifying struggle to halt the virus’ spread emerged as a cautionary tale. It has expanded a travel ban to the entire country, while Israel ordered all its foreign visitors quarantined just weeks before Passover and Easter, and Spain closed all schools in and around its capital.

Qatar cut off travel to 15 countries and said it would shut down schools and universities beginning Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia cut off air and sea travel to and from Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, South Korea, Syria and the United Arab Emirates. All Saudi schools and universities closed beginning Monday.

In the United States, where more than 600 infections and 26 deaths have been reported, the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, after days idling at sea while dozens of those aboard were tested.

COVID-19's effect on the economy

The fears fanned by the virus sent Wall Street stocks tumbling to their biggest drop since 2008, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7.8 per cent. Global oil prices suffered their worst percentage losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War.

“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

