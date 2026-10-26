'No US strike on Iran today': Trump now rules out fresh attack on Tehran in another U-turn as conflict drags

US President Donald Trump has ruled out an American strike on Iran for October 25, saying Washington would not attack the country that day, while leaving open the possibility of military action at a later stage.

Asked by a reporter whether the United States would launch an attack on Iran, Trump initially responded, "Would I tell you that?" He then clarified, "The answer is no. There will not be a strike today," Trump told reporters.

Trump weighs deal or further military action

Trump’s remarks ruled out an immediate strike but did not signal an end to the US military threat against Tehran.

Earlier on Sunday, the US president said he was still considering whether to reach an agreement with Iran or continue military operations, framing the decision as whether to “finish the job” or strike a deal.

The statement marked a shift from his earlier suggestion that Washington could launch an attack on Iran as soon as Sunday.

Iran has maintained that diplomatic messages are still being exchanged with the United States through intermediaries, despite a lack of progress in formal negotiations.

Tehran has rejected Washington’s demands, describing them as tantamount to “complete surrender”, while insisting that diplomatic channels remain open.

Qatari mediators were also in Tehran on Sunday as part of efforts coordinated with Washington to ease tensions, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Strait of Hormuz remains major flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be a central point of contention in the standoff, given its critical role in global energy shipments.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said Tehran had conveyed through Pakistani mediators that it was willing to reopen the strategic waterway if Washington lifted its naval blockade. However, an Iranian outlet affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) disputed the account, reporting that no new proposal had been made.

The conflicting statements highlight the uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, even as tensions remain elevated across West Asia.

For now, Trump has ruled out a US strike on Iran for October 25. However, his remarks offer no assurance of a lasting de-escalation, with both military action and a diplomatic agreement still possible.

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