US-Ukraine-Russia trilateral talks to be held in November, Zelenskyy announces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States (US) will be held in November, seeking to end the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow that began in February 2022. However, the Ukrainian leader did not specify a specific date or the place where the trilateral could be held.

"We are ready to talk. If it's a territorial issue, it must be addressed at a leadership level. Other issues fall within the remit of the technical groups. All this can therefore be discussed in November," he said in an interview with Ukrainian television.

The first trilateral meeting was held between the three sides in Abu Dhabi in January this year, but there was no consensus, even as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) described the summit as 'constructive'. But since then, no further talks were held, with Ukraine and Russian continuing strikes against each other.

But all sides have lately indicated holding talks to conclude the conflict. Few days back, a Kremlin official had also said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has agreed for a trilateral talks involving Ukraine after November 10 after he met US special envoy Steve Witkoff for three hours in St Petersburg.

Putin had also proposed a trilateral talk between him, US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping to ensure that the Ukraine conflict concludes in Russia's favour. He proposed the idea to Trump during his telephonic conversation that saw Russia and the US seal an oil, a move that left Zelenskyy irked, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Over the last few days, differences have kept increasing between Kyiv and Washington, particularly over the US-Russia oil deal. Zelenskyy has described it as an investment in war and called for real measures to bring an end to the conflict. However, Trump lately has been critical of Zelenskyy and said he has not done enough to end the conflict, underling that Ukraine needs a new president.

This further increased the differences between the US and Ukraine, but Kyiv's leaders defended Zelenskyy and hinted he would continue leading the country.

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