Saturday, June 27, 2020
     
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 9.9 million, including more than 496,000 fatalities. More than 5,350,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates.

New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2020 7:56 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 9.9 million, including more than 496,000 fatalities. More than 5,350,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

 

  • Jun 27, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    COVID-19 Morning Brief: Close to 10 million cases worldwide, half a million deaths

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  9.9 million, including more than 496,000 fatalities. More than 5,000,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

