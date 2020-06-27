Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 10th Result, UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 to be declared today

UP Board Result 2020: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) is set to declare the UP Board Class 10th result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 result 2020 today (June 27). Students who had appeared for UP Board exam 2020 should note that the UP Board result 2020 will be released on the official website. Schools associated with the UP Board will not be releasing the UP Board Class 10th result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 result 2020 on the noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on the school campus, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Once declared, the steps to check UP Board Result 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 will also be provided.

UP Board Result 2020: Date and Time

An official notification by the UPMSP has confirmed that the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 will be released today. The notification also confirmed that UP Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma will be formally declaring the results from Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. Once the UP Board Result 2020 is announced by the deputy chief minister, it would be released on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Nearly 56 lakh students, who had appeared for the UP Board exam 2020 should note that the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 will be declared at 12 PM.

UP Board Result 2020: Passing Marks

Students should note that a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject are mandatory to clear the UP Board exams.

UP Board Marksheet Download

Students should keep their admit cards ready to check their UP Board Result 2020 on the official website, as some basic details would be required to access the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020. The UP Board result page may ask students to fill in their roll number, school code and other such details.

Once the UP Board Result 2020 is declared, students are likely to be provided digital marksheets. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, students will be restricted from visiting schools to collect their UP Board marksheets. Hence, e-marksheets will be made available to all the students.

The UP Board will issue hard copies of the marksheets once the coronavirus situation eases.

For the convenience of students, the UP Board marksheets will also facilitate the admissions process to various higher education institutions post the declaration of the UP Board Result 2020.

UP Board Result 2020: COVID-19 Impact

Lakhs of students are waiting for the release of UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020. However, the declaration of UP Board Result 2020 was delayed due to the rising cases of coronavirus and lockdown. According to sources, the evaluation work for the UP Board Result 2020 was hampered, due to which there has been a delay with the release of UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020.

However, now the evaluation process for UP Board Result 2020 is complete and the results will be announced today.

