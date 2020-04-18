Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus: Germany retains position as country with maximum number of recoveries

Coronavirus continues to ravage the world. On Saturday; 55,302 new cases were detected. This has brought the total number of cases to 23,04,165. The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 infection increased on Saturday as well. Now the death toll has reached 1,57,974. On a brighter note, almost 6 lakh people have made a successful recovery from coronavirus infection

Which country has the maximum number of coronavirus cases?

The USA remains the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. By Saturday night, the number of coronavirus infections has come to 7,26,776. Spain and Italy have the second and third highest number of infections respectively. Spain registered 1,91,726 infections while Italy recorded 1,75,925

Which country has seen maximum number of new Covid-19 cases?

17,041 new cases were detected in the US. UK was a distant second at 5525 while Russia recorded detection of 4785 cases.

Where have maximum number of coronavirus deaths occurred?

As the new epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, the US continues to register maximum number of deaths. By Saturday, 38,200 coronavirus deaths were recorded in the US. Italy and Spain were next in the list with 23,227 and 20,043 deaths respectively.

Where have most number of coronavirus recoveries taken place?

As the number of coronavirus infections rose, there was an increase in patients making successful recovery as well. By Saturday, Germany was the country with the most number of coronavirus recoveries with 85,400. China and Spain were second and third in the list with 77,029 and 74,797 respectively. It is notable that China, once the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, is topping lists of recovered patients.

