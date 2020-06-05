Image Source : AP Global coronavirus cases near 6.7 million; death toll at 393,102

Coronavirus worldwide cases are nearing 6.7-million mark taking positive patients toll to 6,697,140 with 393,102 deaths while 3,244,329 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, India, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,924,051 including 110,173 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 6,15,870 including 34,039 deaths and Russia with 4,41,108 cases including 5,384 deaths.

China has reported five new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of them brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country. No new deaths were reported Friday, continuing a trend stretching back weeks. Chinese officials say just 66 people remain in treatment and 299 more are under isolation and being monitoring as suspected cases.

China has reported 4,634 deaths among 83,027 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. China has drawn criticism of its initial handling of the outbreak and allegations it withheld crucial information, but it has repeatedly defended its record. On Thursday, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing is committed to the “development of global public health.”

Worst-hit nations due to coronavirus outbreak

