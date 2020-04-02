6-week-old baby dies of COVID-19 in Connecticut, US

Image Source : AP 6-week-old baby dies of COVID-19 in Connecticut, United States.

A six-week-old baby died after getting infected with coronavirus in Connecticut, the United States on Wednesday. The information was shared by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont who confirmed the death of the child on Twitter saying the 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area became another victim of the deadly virus. Lamont said it is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to COVID-19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time. Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said.

In the last 24 hours, an additional 429 Connecticut residents tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to 3,557 in Connecticut only. Out of these, 766 people have been hospitalized and there have been 85 fatalities. More than 16,600 tests have been conducted statewide.