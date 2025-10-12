Clashes erupt along Pakistan-Afghanistan border; 12 Pak soldiers killed Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated on Saturday late, after a fierce border clash left 12 Pakistani soldiers dead. It comes after a Pakistani airstrike targeted Taliban officials in Afghanistan.

New Delhi:

A major border clash between Afghan and Pakistani soldiers has resulted in the deaths of 12 Pakistani soldiers. According to Tolo News, the clash occurred along the Durand Line. The violent confrontation is believed to be a response from Afghan forces to recent Pakistani military actions in Afghanistan.

Rising tension between the two countries

The border clash follows a series of escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. On October 9, Pakistan launched airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces, targeting senior commanders of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including the group's leader, Noor Wali Mehsud. In response to the airstrikes, Afghan forces allegedly launched a counterattack, targeting Pakistani military posts near the Durand Line. Reports suggest that Afghan forces successfully targeted several Pakistani outposts in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, dealing a significant blow to Pakistan’s military presence in the area.

According to the Afghan Defense Ministry, “Pakistani side’s facilities and equipment were destroyed in tonight’s attacks.”

“One outpost each across Kunar and Helmand had been destroyed, while Pakistani forces reportedly suffered casualties and lost several weapons and vehicles to the Taliban fighters,” they claimed.

Sources from the Afghan Defense Ministry have claimed that Pakistani military facilities and equipment were destroyed during the clashes, with significant casualties on the Pakistani side. The Pakistani military has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

"In retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul," Taliban forces are engaged " in heavy clashes against Pakistani security forces in various areas" along the border, the Afghan military said in a statement.

Later, Taliban defence ministry spokesman Enayat Khowarazm told AFP the "successful" operations had ended at midnight. But he warned: "If the opposing side violates Afghanistan's territory again, our armed forces are ready to defend their territory and will respond firmly."

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi in India

The latest violence comes at a time when Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is on an eight-day visit to India.

Muttaqi, who travelled from Delhi by road with his delegation, was welcomed by Darul Uloom’s Vice-Chancellor Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, and other officials amid a floral shower. Hundreds of students and residents gathered at the seminary to greet him, though security personnel maintained strict protocols.

Speaking to reporters, Muttaqi expressed gratitude for the reception: “I am thankful for such a grand welcome and the affection shown by the people here. I hope that India-Afghanistan ties advance further.”

Muttaqi’s visit is being viewed as a key religious and diplomatic initiative. Analysts note that it challenges Pakistan’s claims of being the main protector of Deobandi Islam and the primary supporter of the Taliban. By visiting Deoband, Muttaqi signalled that the Taliban’s religious roots have connections to India, suggesting a shift in Taliban diplomacy and potential reduction of dependence on Pakistan.

Muttaqi emphasised hopes for closer bilateral relations, stating, “We will be sending new diplomats, and I hope you people will visit Kabul as well. These visits may be frequent in the near future.” He also highlighted potential collaboration between India and Afghanistan on the development of Iran’s Chabahar port, noting challenges posed by international sanctions.

This latest clash marks one of the most severe escalations in Afghanistan-Pakistan relations since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. The border remains a volatile hotspot, with both countries frequently accusing each other of supporting militant groups operating across the region.