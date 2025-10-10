Irked over Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi's India visit, Pakistan launches air strikes in Kabul Pakistan's actions appear to be driven by increasing concern over the growing diplomatic closeness between India and Afghanistan. Khawaja Asif had accused Afghanistan of being loyal to India and hostile towards Pakistan.

Kabul:

Loud explosions were heard in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Thursday, which media reports claim were the result of airstrikes conducted by the Pakistan Air Force. According to Pakistani media outlets, the strikes targeted hideouts of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

These air raids by Pakistan come at a time when the Taliban’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is on an official visit to India.

Attacks after Pakistan Defense Minister’s warning

Recently, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had issued a stern warning that if Afghan soil continued to be used for anti-Pakistan terrorist activities, Pakistan would respond with strong action. These airstrikes are seen as a follow-up to that warning. In a strongly worded statement, Asif accused Afghanistan of providing safe havens to TTP militants.

Pakistan's actions appear to be driven by increasing concern over the growing diplomatic closeness between India and Afghanistan. Khawaja Asif had accused Afghanistan of being loyal to India and hostile towards Pakistan. He further claimed that whether in the past, present or future, Afghans have always sided with India and stood against Pakistan.

Taliban initiates probe

Meanwhile, Taliban authorities said an investigation was launched into the explosions. The Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said there were no reports of injuries or damage.

“An explosion was heard in Kabul city. But don't worry, it's all good and well. The accident is under investigation, and no injuries have been reported yet. So far there is no report of any harm done,” he posted on X.

In response to the situation, Taliban's envoy in Qatar, Muhammad Suhail Shaheen, issued a statement confirming that explosions were heard in Kabul but said there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Afghan media refutes reports of TTP chief’s death in strikes

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reported that TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud was killed in the strike. However, Afghan media has denied these reports. An audio clip, allegedly from Mehsud, surfaced in which he claimed to be alive and accused Pakistan of spreading false propaganda.