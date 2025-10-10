Afghanistan FM Muttaqi reacts to Pakistan attack, counters Trump's Bagram remark Afghanistan FM Muttaqi said peace and prosperity are good for all. "Our geography allows us to be a substantive transit route. As much as we want good relations with India, we want them with Pakistan too, but it cannot be achieved by us alone," he said.

New Delhi:

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday reacted to Pakistan’s airstrike in Kabul and said the doors are open for dialogue and diplomacy and countries with issues should resolve them internally. Saying that peace and prosperity are good for all, he said the geography of Afghanistan allows it to be a substantive transit route.

Muttaqi on Pakistan airstrike in Kabul

"I think it’s a wrong step by the Pakistan government. Such issues cannot be resolved by strength... If someone dares to commit such acts, they should first talk to Britain, the USSR, and America-they’ll tell them it’s not good to play such games with Afghanistan,” Muttaqi said.

He further said, "Yes, I have this information that a blast was heard in Kabul, but we do not know what this sound was, and no casualty has been reported so far. However, in border areas, some attacks have happened, and we condemn it. We have opened the doors for dialogue and diplomacy. Countries with issues should resolve them internally. I don’t understand why some people have problems with the peace Afghanistan has achieved after 40 years. Peace and prosperity are good for all. Our geography allows us to be a substantive transit route. As much as we want good relations with India, we want them with Pakistan too, but it cannot be achieved by us alone..."

Muttaqi on Trump’s claim over retaking Bagram airbase

When asked about US President Trump’s threat and claim over retaking Afghanistan's Bagram airbase, Muttaqi said that the people of Afghanistan never accept the military of foreign countries, and we will never accept it. “We are a free and proud nation. If you want to have a relationship with us, establish a diplomatic mission, but we won't accept anyone else in military uniform on our soil," he made it crystal clear.

Muttaqi says Afghanistan will upgrade technical mission

On India’s stance regarding recognition of the Taliban-led government, Muttaqi says, “This is my first visit to India, and today we have decided that India will upgrade its technical mission to an embassy, and we will also send our diplomats here. India-Afghanistan relations are historic, and our diplomatic engagement is moving forward positively.”

On women’s rights under Taliban rule, Muttaqi says, “Before August 15, 2021, around 200–400 people were being killed every day, but that is not the case now. There is peace, women are safe, and everyone has their rights. Those spreading propaganda are mistaken. Every country has its own traditions and principles - and it acts accordingly, but that doesn’t mean we deny rights. If people were unhappy under our rule, how could there be peace? This peace was not brought by America or anyone else…”