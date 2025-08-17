China powers up Pakistan’s navy again, 3rd Hangor-Class Submarine delivered China has reportedly delivered a third high-tech submarine to Pakistan as part of an ongoing military deal.

New Delhi:

In a step that can be seen towards deepening military ties with Pakistan, China has reportedly delivered the third of eight planned Hangor-class submarines. The launch ceremony for the vessel was held in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, according to the state-run Global Times. The transfer is part of a defence agreement between the two countries, which includes the construction and delivery of a total of eight submarines, four to be built in China and the remaining four in Pakistan. The second submarine under the same class was delivered earlier in March 2025.

Pakistan and China’s growing military parternship

The ongoing delivery of Hangor-class submarines shows China’s strategic intent to equip Pakistan with advanced naval capabilities. Beijing’s involvement in the development of Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, a critical component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), gives China a direct foothold in the Arabian Sea.

Combined with advanced submarine and frigate deliveries, it marks a deliberate attempt to project influence into India’s maritime neighbourhood. Speaking at the launch event, Vice Admiral Abdul Samad, Pakistan’s Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Project-2), said that the Hangor-class submarines are vital for maintaining “regional power equilibrium.” He said the submarines come equipped with modern weapon systems and advanced sensors that will ensure maritime stability and enhance deterrence.

Military analysts describe the Hangor-class submarines as stealthy and powerful underwater platforms capable of extended operations. Chinese naval expert Zhang Junshe noted that these vessels have “comprehensive sensor suites, excellent mobility, long endurance, and potent firepower,” making them among the most advanced diesel-electric submarines in the region.

China: Pak’s leading defence supplier

According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), over 81% of Pakistan’s military imports in recent years have come from China. These include not just submarines, but also four modern naval frigates, more than 600 VT-4 battle tanks, and the delivery of 36 J-10CE fighter aircraft, Pakistan’s most advanced jets after the JF-17s, which are co-produced with China.

In 2022, Pakistan received its first batch of J-10CE fighters, and also its first-ever spy ship, Rizwan, both courtesy of Chinese manufacturing. The latest submarine delivery comes only weeks after India’s precision strike on terror-hub Pakistan.