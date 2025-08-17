Pakistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2025, Babar Azam to miss for 1st time in 8 years The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently came forward and announced its squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2025. In a major development, the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out of the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket recently came forward and announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2025. The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from 9 to 28 September, and Pakistan have been placed in group A of the tournament, alongside the likes of India, Oman, and the UAE.

It is worth noting that Pakistan will play their first game of the tournament on September 12, where they will be taking on Oman. They will then take on arch-rivals India on September 14 and the UAE on September 17.

Pakistan squad for UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

